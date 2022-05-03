Simone Biles ventures outside gymnastics in reality series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles is getting her own reality series, “Daring Simone Biles,” on Snapchat.

The series, reportedly 10 episodes and debuting in the third quarter of this year, features the champion gymnast trying new ventures, such as beekeeping and DJing, “to prove she is as fearless off the mat as she is on,” according to a press release.

Biles previously had her own docuseries last year on Facebook. “Simone vs Herself” followed her leading up to and through the Tokyo Olympics.

She was also an executive producer for the 2018 biopic “The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar” that aired on Lifetime. She appeared on the series finale of “Black-ish” in April.

Biles has not competed since earning team silver and balance beam bronze in Tokyo but has left the door open for a possible return for a 2024 Olympic bid.

