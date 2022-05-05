Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seth Jones, a four-time NHL All-Star defenseman, and three 2022 Olympians highlight the U.S. roster for the world men’s hockey championship later this month in Finland.

Jones, who plays for the Chicago Blackhawks, is set to compete for the national team for the first time since the 2015 World Championship. He was one of three NHL players named to the U.S. Olympic team last fall — along with Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews — before the NHL withdrew from participation.

Jones is joined on the world team by younger brother and fellow Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones, plus veteran NHL forward Alex Galchenyuk.

Alex Nedeljkovic, the Detroit Red Wings’ primary goalie this past season, is another notable player among the 24 named on Thursday.

The U.S. can still name one more skater, perhaps from a team that gets eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, for worlds that start May 13. Players can be added to rosters during the tournament.

Strauss Mann, the primary goalie for the Olympic team’s quarterfinal run, returns. As do Olympic forwards Sean Farrell and Ben Meyers.

The oldest player on the team is 30. Nobody on the roster was born in the 1980s.

The head coach is David Quinn, who was also head coach of the Olympic team.

Last year, the U.S. earned bronze for the fourth time in the last eight world championship tournaments dating to 2013.

The Americans’ last silver at a standalone worlds was in 1950. Their last gold at a standalone worlds was in 1933.

