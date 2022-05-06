Olympic gold medalists featured on NBC special ‘Inspiring America’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympic champions Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin will be featured on “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List” premiering on NBC on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

The Inspiration List highlights the stories of individuals who made an impact on their communities and industries this past year.

Chen, Jackson and Shiffrin are not only gold medalists, but each also endured significant defeats and got back on their feet to become champions.

The figure skater Chen crumbled under immense pressure at his first Olympics in 2018 at age 18. Four years later, he went to the Winter Games with a more laid-back approach and took gold.

Also in Beijing, Jackson became the first Black woman to win an individual Winter Olympic gold medal. She prevailed in the 500m, a month after tripping in the Olympic Trials and nearly missing the team entirely.

Shiffrin left her third Olympics with zero medals after uncharacteristic mistakes. But her season wasn’t over. She returned to the top of the podium on the World Cup circuit and claimed the overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing.

The first NBC Inspiration List in 2021 included Olympian Becky Hammon, the first woman to lead an NBA team as acting head coach and the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history.

