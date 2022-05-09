‘In Their Court’ podcast examines Title IX through women’s basketball

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“In Their Court,” an NBC Sports and NBC News podcast that launched Monday, examines the evolution of Title IX through women’s basketball, 50 years after the historic law passed.

U.S. Olympic fencing bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad hosts the five-part series that looks at why the gender gap still exists.

The first two episodes debuted Monday on major podcast platforms. Click here to listen to the first two episodes and follow the series now.

The first episode opens with the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, largely seen as a catapult for U.S. women’s sports during the Title IX era.

Gymnastics, soccer and softball teams won gold medals. Finally, on the last day of the Games, the basketball team completed its title run with a 111-87 victory over Brazil.

Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes and Dawn Staley made their Olympic debuts in Atlanta and would become three of the most impactful players in history.

The WNBA was on its way, and basketball appeared to be on the road to toward gender equity.

Yet 25 years later, Oregon forward Sedona Prince showed on TikTok that there was still a lot of work to be done.

