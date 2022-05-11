Adam Peaty to miss world swimming championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Peaty, the Olympic and world champion and world-record holder in the 100m breaststroke, will miss next month’s world swimming championships due to a fractured bone in his foot, according to his social media.

“I’ve fortunately never had to deal with an injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me,” Peaty said in a letter posted on his social media. “I won’t compromise my recovery and I will use this time to reflect on what the sport means to me and what it feels like to watch someone else win a race I should be in.”

Peaty, a 27-year-old Brit, wrote that he suffered the injury in the gym this week. He hopes to compete in the Commonwealth Games in late July.

Peaty has won every Olympic and world 100m breast title dating to 2015, plus every world title in that span in the 50m breast, which is not on the Olympic program. He holds the 17 fastest 100m breast times in history. His world record — 56.88 from 2019 Worlds — is .92 faster than the second-best performer in history.

In Tokyo, he won the 100m by .63 of a second over the second-fastest man in history, Dutchman Arno Kamminga, who now becomes the favorite for the world title in Budapest next month.

American Michael Andrew was fourth at the Olympics. Andrew took second to Nic Fink at the U.S. trials last month, where they notched the two best times in the world this year.

