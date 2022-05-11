Watch Lindsey Vonn describe thrill, fear of downhill skiing in visual effects

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn likened skiing downhill at 80 miles per hour to being in “The Matrix,” speaking in her 11-minute episode of “Greatness Code” on Apple TV+ that debuts Friday.

Vonn, the women’s World Cup record holder with 82 victories, is one of six athletes featured in the series’ second season.

The others are Brazilian Olympic skateboarder Letícia Bufoni, American Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett, English soccer player Marcus Rashford, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

“Fear has never been in the equation for me. That’s why I’m a speed skier. That’s why I love downhill the most,” Vonn said in the episode, a first-person essay over race highlights and visual effects. “When you’re going fast, you don’t really hear anything. If you’re driving a car on the highway, roll your windows down, it’s a lot of noise. You’re almost in a vortex.”

Vonn narrated career highs and lows, from her 2010 Olympic downhill-winning run to blowing out her right knee in a 2013 World Championships crash to her Olympic farewell in 2018.

Since retiring in 2019, Vonn published a memoir, worked for NBC during the Olympics and World Cup season and said she still felt emotional pain months after being forced out of the sport at age 34 due to an accumulation of injuries.

“If I can remember what I was thinking during a race,” Vonn said in “Greatness Code,” “I probably didn’t win.”

The previous season of Greatness Code, in 2020, included separate episodes with Olympic champions Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, Shaun White, LeBron James and Alex Morgan, as well as surfer Kelly Slater and quarterback Tom Brady.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!