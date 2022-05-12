Figure skating Grand Prix will not visit China next season, report says

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Figure skating’s Grand Prix Series will reportedly replace its usual stop in China for a second consecutive year.

The International Skating Union (ISU) said that the Cup of China “is no longer viable” to be held this November, according to Inside the Games. The ISU has not responded to a Monday request for comment on the status of the event after its website listed its location as TBA.

In late March, Russia’s Match TV reported that the ISU intended to replace the China stop for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Cup of China was one of six annual stops on the Grand Prix circuit, along with events in the U.S., Canada, France, Russia and Japan.

Last season, Cup of China was the lone stop that was canceled due to the pandemic. It was replaced by an event in Italy.

Last month, the International Skating Union stripped Russia of its Grand Prix stop next season due to the war in Ukraine. The ISU said it was taking applications for a replacement host for the late November competition.

Last Friday, officials announced that the Asian Games, World University Games and two Diamond League track and field meets, all in China, would not be held this summer as previously scheduled due to the pandemic. Those competitions would have included more than 15,000 athletes combined.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!