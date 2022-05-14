Alpine skiing World Cup adds more U.S. races

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Alpine skiing World Cup will have four stops in the U.S. next season, set to be the most in 26 years.

The men’s tour will visit Palisades Tahoe, California and Aspen, Colorado after February’s world championships in France. Those are in addition to the traditional stops in Killington, Vermont (women) and Beaver Creek, Colorado (men) in the autumn.

The last World Cup races in Palisades Tahoe and Aspen were in 2017. The last time the men raced in Palisades Tahoe was in 1969.

The U.S. was scheduled to have four stops in the 2016-17 season, but the Beaver Creek races were canceled that year due to warm weather.

The last time the World Cup visited four different U.S. venues in one season was in 1996-97: Vail and Breckenridge, Colorado; Mammoth Mountain, California and Park City, Utah.

As previously reported, the World Cup will also stop in the area surrounding the Matterhorn. The men and women will each race two downhills that start in Switzerland and end in Italy. The men are scheduled Oct. 29-30 and the women Nov. 5-6.

