2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel from Sunday through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris.

NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the first day of main-draw action this Sunday, all of three-day Memorial Day weekend and the women’s and men’s singles semifinals and finals from June 2-5.

Rafael Nadal, a record 13-time French Open champion, does not enter as the clear men’s favorite after not winning a clay-court lead-up tournament for the first time since 2015, not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 year. The 35-year-old has also dealt with persistent foot pain.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Instead, defending champion Novak Djokovic is the slight favorite over 19-year-old countryman Carlos Alcaraz, according to PointsBet Sportsbook. Djokovic eyes a 21st Grand Slam singles title to tie Nadal for the men’s record.

Alcaraz, who is the same age as Nadal was when Nadal won his first French Open, won his last two tournaments, including beating Nadal and Djokovic on back-to-back days on May 6-7.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland is the overwhelming women’s favorite, entering on a 28-match win streak, the WTA Tour’s longest since 2013. Swiatek broke through to win the 2020 French Open, then last month ascended to the No. 1 ranking for the first time after Australian Ash Barty retired.

Three-time French Open champion Serena Williams, who last played at Wimbledon last June, will miss Roland Garros for the first time since 2017. It’s unknown if or when the 40-year-old will play again.

2022 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Round Sunday, May 22 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 1-4 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Monday, May 23 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Tuesday, May 24 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, May 25 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, May 26 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, May 27 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, May 28 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM 2-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Sunday, May 29 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Monday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM 3-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Tuesday, May 31 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Wednesday, June 1 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Thursday, June 2 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Friday, June 3 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Saturday, June 4 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Women’s Final Sunday, June 5 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Men’s Final