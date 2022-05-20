Carina Vogt, first Olympic women’s ski jumping champion, retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carina Vogt, who in 2014 won the first Olympic women’s ski jumping competition, announced her retirement on Friday, according to the German Ski Association.

Vogt, 30, reportedly said injuries over the last two years took away her confidence and risk-taking, leaving her unable to perform at her best.

In 2014, the pre-Olympic hype surrounded Japanese Sara Takanashi and American Sarah Hendrickson. But Vogt, fifth at the 2013 World Championships and a consistent podium finisher in the 2013-14 World Cup (but without a victory), emerged to take gold by 1.2 points over Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz.

Vogt won the next two world titles in 2015 and 2017, then took fifth at the 2018 Olympics. She missed the entire 2019-20 season after suffering a right ACL tear.

She then reportedly underwent knee surgery in March 2021. Vogt returned and competed in two World Cups around New Year’s, finishing 48th and 49th, and was not named to Germany’s four-woman team for the Beijing Games.

Vogt had more combined Olympic and world championships victories (three) than on the annual World Cup tour (two).

In her last international competition two months ago, she won a lower-level Continental Cup in Park City, Utah.

