Men’s 100m showdown stymied by DQ at Birmingham Diamond League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trayvon Bromell was disqualified for a false start in his Diamond League season debut, denying a showdown with Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse of Canada in Birmingham, Great Britain, on Saturday.

“Send my apologies to everyone who had to watch that rookie mistake,” Bromell tweeted.

Another Canadian, Aaron Brown, later won the men’s 100m in 10.13 seconds, just ahead of 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake of Jamaica (10.18). De Grasse was fourth in 10.24.

Bromell was the world’s fastest man last year at 9.76 seconds, but at the Olympics was eliminated in the semifinals. He remains tied for third in the world this year at 9.92 seconds, trailing world leader Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya (9.85).

Bromell’s season is ramping up. In June, the top three at the USATF Outdoor Championships qualify for July’s world championships, which like the USATF Outdoors are in Eugene, Oregon. Separate from the top three, Christian Coleman has a bye into worlds as defending champion.

Full Birmingham results are here. The Diamond League moves next Friday and Saturday to Eugene for the Prefontaine Classic.

In other events Saturday, world silver medalist Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain won the women’s 100m in 11.11 seconds, edging Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica by .01. Gabby Thomas, the Olympic 200m bronze medalist, was fifth in 11.31.

Two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica withdrew on Thursday, a precautionary move citing discomfort in training, and plans to return to competition shortly.

Another two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, remains fastest in the world this year at 10.67.

In the women’s pole vault, American Sandi Morris posted the world’s top outdoor clearance this year of 4.73 meters. She beat a field that included the last two Olympic champions — Greek Katerina Stefanidi (second, 4.65 meters) and American Katie Nageotte (4.30, seventh place).

American Valarie Allman edged Czech Sandra Perkovic in a battle between the last two Olympic women’s discus champions. Allman threw 67.85 meters to Perkovic’s 67.26.

Czech Kristjan Ceh won a men’s discus that included the top six from the Olympics. Ceh, who was fifth in Tokyo, threw 71.27 meters, improving his personal best by three feet. Only Olympic gold medalist Daniel Stahl of Sweden, who was third on Saturday, has thrown farther over the last nine years.

Olympic gold medalist Malaika Mihambo of Germany recorded the farthest women’s long jump since last June, winning with a 7.09-meter leap.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!