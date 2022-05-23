2022 French Open women’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite in the French Open women’s draw, carrying a 28-match win streak into Roland Garros.

Swiatek, who broke through to win the 2020 French Open at age 19, is the world No. 1 and top seed in Paris. She won 19 of her last 20 matches in straight sets over the last three months.

If she wins all seven matches to claim the title, she will have the longest WTA Tour win streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

Missing from the draw: Australian Ash Barty, the 2019 French Open champ who suddenly retired in March while holding the top ranking.

And Serena Williams, a three-time French Open winner who last played at last June’s Wimbledon. She will miss Roland Garros for the first time since 2017. It’s unknown if or when the 40-year-old will play again.

Instead, the other top contenders include 2018 Roland Garros winner Simona Halep of Romania (potential Swiatek fourth-round foe) and world No. 3 Paula Badosa of Spain (potential Swiatek semifinal foe).

The bottom half of the draw was ravaged in the first round with four of the top five seeds upset: No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, the defending champion, plus No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, No. 6 Ons Jabeur and No. 10 Garbine Muguruza.

Naomi Osaka, unseeded after taking time off last year, lost her opening match to American Amanda Anisimova, who also knocked Osaka out of the Australian Open.

via RolandGarros.com