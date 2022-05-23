Time 100 includes most Olympians in annual list’s history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Time 100 Most Influential list includes eight Olympians, the most ever in the annual list’s 19-year history. At least one Olympian made each edition dating to the first year in 2004.

Beijing Olympic gold medalists Nathan Chen and Eileen Gu were joined by soccer players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, tennis players Rafael Nadal and Peng Shuai and basketball player Candace Parker.

Time 100 listees are based on factors including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.

Chen and Gu were spotlight athletes in February, each earning gold at the Beijing Games. Chen became the first U.S. singles figure skater to take gold since 2010, four years after struggling as a favorite. Figure skaters Adam Rippon (2018) and Yuna Kim (2010) previously made the Time 100.

“That perseverance never wavered, even after his first Olympics didn’t go as he’d hoped,” two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan wrote for Time. “He trained for another four years and showed the world just how fierce a competitor he is.”

Gu earned two golds and a bronze in freestyle skiing as the host nation’s biggest star. She competed while scrutinized for her decision to switch representation in 2019 from the U.S. to China, her mother’s birth nation.

“It’s hard for athletes — particularly Olympic athletes — to transcend their sport. Eileen Gu is an exception to that rule,” fellow Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy wrote for Time. “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anybody more disciplined, driven, or determined than Eileen. And hard work pays off.”

Morgan, Rapinoe and Sauerbrunn have been longtime leaders for the U.S. women’s soccer team, winning Olympic and World Cup titles. Last week, after a yearslong battle, a historic victory was scored with the announcement of equal pay for the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

Nadal made the list for a second time — 13 years after his previous appearance — after winning a men’s record-breaking 21st major singles title at the Australian Open.

Peng, an Olympic tennis player in 2008, 2012 and 2016, made the list in the “Icons” category. Last November, she accused a former high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault in a Weibo post that was soon deleted.

Parker, a 36-year-old mom, won her second WNBA title last season and first with her hometown team, the Chicago Sky.

Olympians and Paralympians on Time 100 lists, counting only athletes who had competed in the Games before being listed:

2022 — Nathan Chen, Eileen Gu, Alex Morgan, Rafael Nadal, Candace Parker, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Peng Shuai

2021 — Simone Biles, Allyson Felix, Suni Lee, Naomi Osaka

2020 — Allyson Felix, Maya Moore, Megan Rapinoe, Dwyane Wade

2019 — LeBron James, Alex Morgan, Mo Salah, Caster Semenya

2018 — Kevin Durant, Roger Federer, Chloe Kim, Adam Rippon

2017 — Simone Biles, LeBron James, Neymar

2016 — Usain Bolt, Caitlyn Jenner, Katie Ledecky, Sania Mirza, Ronda Rousey

2015 — Abby Wambach

2014 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams

2013 — LeBron James, Li Na, Lindsey Vonn

2012 — Novak Djokovic, Lionel Messi, Oscar Pistorius

2011 — Lionel Messi

2010 — Yuna Kim, Serena Williams

2009 — Rafael Nadal

2008 — Andre Agassi, Lance Armstrong, Oscar Pistorius

2007 — Roger Federer, Chien Ming-Wang

2006 — Joey Cheek, Steve Nash

2005 — LeBron James

2004 — Lance Armstrong, Paula Radcliffe, Yao Ming

2000 (20th Century) — Muhammad Ali