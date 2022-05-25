Tom Daley to publish book about knitting

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

British diver Tom Daley attracted buzz for his knitting at the Tokyo Olympics. Then he came out with his own line of line of knitting patterns. Next, he’s publishing a book about knitting in November.

“I’m sharing all my tips, tricks and techniques along with 30 exclusive patterns,” in “Made with Love,” Daley posted on social media.

Daley started knitting just before the initial COVID lockdown.

“It was mainly my way of being able to find something to rest and recover,” Daley said on CBS Mornings last week while promoting his autobiography, “Coming up for Air,” released this month. “It was my super power to allow me to stop overthinking.”

In addition to winning his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, cameras caught him knitting while attending other diving events. Daley, already famous with millions of followers between Instagram and Twitter, reached a new set of fans.

Daley, 28, reportedly said last fall that he will take a year off from competition “and then I’ll figure it out” whether he will return to the sport.

“It’s difficult, because I know that I’m getting better,” he said, according to a GQ article published in November. “I always said that I’ll keep going until my body gives up or until I get the gold medal. And I’ve got the gold medal. But my body’s getting better. So there are lots of decisions to be made in the next year or so.”

