Matthew Centrowitz out months after surgery

Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic men’s 1500m champion, is set to miss this summer’s major track and field meets after knee surgery.

“Back in December I got a MRI showing a small tear in my meniscus,” Centrowitz posted on social media. “Tried to put off surgery for as long as possible thinking it could heal without going under. 6+ months later it seemed inevitable as a second MRI showed it could be ACL instead of just meniscus. Today my surgery was a success and should be back running in around 3 months from now. Thanks to all who have reached out and sent good energy and prayers my way. The comeback starts now.”

Centrowitz, 32, would miss June’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for July’s world championships at the same venue — Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, where Centrowitz ran for the Ducks.

The last Olympic or world outdoor championships team without Centrowitz was in 2009, sharing the longest active streak among U.S. men with triple jumper Will Claye.

He last raced Nov. 6. He was entered in Saturday’s Pre Classic but withdrew earlier this week with his agent citing a knee injury.

He was eliminated in the Tokyo Olympic 1500m semifinals in defense of his title from the Rio Games, where he became the first American to win a 1500m gold medal in 108 years.

The top U.S. male miler last season was Cole Hocker, who was sixth in his Olympic debut in Tokyo at age 20.

