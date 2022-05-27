Volleyball star Jordyn Poulter’s Olympic gold medal stolen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. volleyball player Jordyn Poulter‘s gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics was stolen from her car on Wednesday.

Police detectives are looking for leads after the medal was stolen from her open garage in Anaheim, California, according to reports.

“I realized that my middle console was open and my bag was gone,” Poulter said, according to NBC’s Los Angeles affiliate, adding that her passport was also missing.

“It’s such an unfortunate bummer,” Poulter said at a news conference Friday, according to the Orange County Register. “My initial thought is to never think the worst and things like this don’t happen, but they do happen and it’s unfortunate. You learn really quickly when you lose something this special, this priceless.

“I don’t think it has as much sentimental value to you as it does to me, my friends, family, teammates and this program. If you have it, please return it, no questions asked.”

Poulter, 24, was named Best Setter of the Tokyo Games, where the U.S. women earned the program’s first Olympic title. She was the youngest player on the team.

