Holger Rune, a 19-year-old from Denmark, became the second teen man to make the French Open quarterfinals, upsetting No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rune, the 2019 French Open junior champion who hadn’t won a Grand Slam main draw match before this tournament, won 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set a quarterfinal with Norwegian Casper Ruud.

With Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, it’s the first Grand Slam event with two teenage men in the quarterfinals since the 1994 French Open (Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev).

Rune is also the first Danish man to make a French Open quarterfinal and the first to do it at any major since Jan Leschly at the 1967 U.S. Open.

Tsitsipas, who blew a two-set lead over Novak Djokovic in last year’s French Open final, became the first men’s top eight seed to lose at this year’s Roland Garros.

Later Monday, top women’s seed Iga Swiatek escaped China’s 74th-ranked Qinwen Zheng 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 after Zheng took a medical timeout in the second set for a leg injury. Swiatek, the lone top 10 women’s seed into the quarters, has won 32 consecutive matches.

Earlier, Ruud reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Ruud is the first man from Norway to get to the round of eight at the French Open.

The 12th-seeded Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year. He had lost in the first round of the French Open in three consecutive appearances.

In the women’s draw, Jessica Pegula became the third American woman to make the quarters, ousting Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova knocked out American Madison Keys1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach a quarterfinal with fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Camila Giorgi.

Keys, who reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2018 and the quarterfinals the following year, dominated the opening set but lost rhythm after Kudermetova took a bathroom break before the second set.

She held and then broke Keys’ serve to take a 2-0 lead in the second, which she served out on her seventh set point.

