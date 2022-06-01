2022 French Open women’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite in the French Open women’s draw after carrying a 28-match win streak into Roland Garros.

Swiatek, who broke through to win the 2020 French Open at age 19, is the world No. 1 and top seed in Paris. She won 19 of her last 20 matches in straight sets over the last three months leading into Roland Garros.

If she wins all seven matches to claim the title, she will have the longest WTA Tour win streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

American Coco Gauff is into her first major semifinal and has the chance to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon.

Missing from the draw: Australian Ash Barty, the 2019 French Open champ who suddenly retired in March while holding the top ranking.

And Serena Williams, a three-time French Open winner who last played at last June’s Wimbledon. She will miss Roland Garros for the first time since 2017. It’s unknown if or when the 40-year-old will play again.

For the first time in men’s or women’s history, the Nos. 2-9 seeds all lost before the round of 16.

Naomi Osaka, unseeded after taking time off last year, lost her opening match to American Amanda Anisimova, who also knocked Osaka out of the Australian Open.

via RolandGarros.com