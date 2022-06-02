2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris.
NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the men’s singles semifinals Friday at 11 a.m. ET.
Record 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faces No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the first semifinal, expected to start around 8:45 a.m. ET on Tennis Channel.
Nadal did not enter as the clear men’s favorite after not winning a clay-court lead-up tournament and dealing with a foot injury. But he dispatched No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals in fine form.
Zverev, the highest-ranked player without a major title, dispatched 19-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to make his second consecutive French Open semifinal.
After Nadal-Zverev ends, No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway faces No. 20 Marin Cilic of Croatia in the other semi.
Ruud is already the lone Norwegian to make it as far as the quarterfinals of a major. Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, made his first major semifinal in four years and is bidding to complete his set of final appearances in all four majors.
FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women
2022 French Open Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Round
|Sunday, May 22
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|1-4 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Monday, May 23
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Tuesday, May 24
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, May 25
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, May 26
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, May 27
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, May 28
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|2-6 p.m.
|Peacock | STREAM
|Sunday, May 29
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|12-6 p.m.
|Peacock | STREAM
|Monday, May 30
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|3-6 p.m.
|Peacock | STREAM
|Tuesday, May 31
|6 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, June 1
|6 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, June 2
|6 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Friday, June 3
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Saturday, June 4
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, June 5
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Men’s Final