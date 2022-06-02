2022 French Open women’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek faces American Coco Gauff in the French Open women’s final, live on NBC Sports on Saturday.

Swiatek, the 21-year-old world No. 1, goes for a second Roland Garros title in three years. She rides a 34-match win streak, tying the WTA’s longest since Venus Williams won 35 in 2000, into the final.

Gauff, 18, is the youngest major finalist since Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon at age 17. She continued her progression on the major stage that dates back to making the 2017 U.S. Open junior final at age 13.

Gauff didn’t drop a set en route to the final, but she’s also the first woman in more than 40 years to not face a top-30 player en route to a major final.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Missing from this year’s tournament: Australian Ash Barty, the 2019 French Open champ who suddenly retired in March while holding the top ranking.

And Serena Williams, a three-time French Open winner who last played at last June’s Wimbledon. She missed Roland Garros for the first time since 2017. It’s unknown if or when the 40-year-old will play again.

Naomi Osaka, unseeded after taking time off last year, lost her opening match to American Amanda Anisimova, who also knocked Osaka out of the Australian Open.

via RolandGarros.com