2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris.
NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the men’s and women’s singles finals on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.
In Saturday’s women’s final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff faces top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland, who is riding a 34-match win streak.
Gauff, the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon, didn’t drop a set in her first six matches. She also became the first woman in more than 40 years to reach a major final without facing a top-30 player.
In Sunday’s men’s final, Rafael Nadal plays No. 8 seed Casper Ruud, the first man from Norway to make it beyond the fourth round of a major.
Nadal has cautioned that it could be his last match at Roland Garros after dealing with off-and-on foot pain that had him considering retirement at the end of last season. He turned 36 on Friday, when he advanced from the semifinals following Alexander Zverev‘s injury retirement.
Sunday marks the 17th anniversary of Nadal’s first of 13 French Open titles. He is also bidding to extend his record 21 men’s Grand Slam singles titles.
FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women
2022 French Open Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Round
|Sunday, May 22
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|1-4 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Monday, May 23
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Tuesday, May 24
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, May 25
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, May 26
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, May 27
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, May 28
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|2-6 p.m.
|Peacock | STREAM
|Sunday, May 29
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|12-6 p.m.
|Peacock | STREAM
|Monday, May 30
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|3-6 p.m.
|Peacock | STREAM
|Tuesday, May 31
|6 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, June 1
|6 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, June 2
|6 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Friday, June 3
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Saturday, June 4
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, June 5
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM
|Men’s Final