2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris.

NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the men’s and women’s singles finals on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

In Saturday’s women’s final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff faces top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland, who is riding a 34-match win streak.

Gauff, the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon, didn’t drop a set in her first six matches. She also became the first woman in more than 40 years to reach a major final without facing a top-30 player.

In Sunday’s men’s final, Rafael Nadal plays No. 8 seed Casper Ruud, the first man from Norway to make it beyond the fourth round of a major.

Nadal has cautioned that it could be his last match at Roland Garros after dealing with off-and-on foot pain that had him considering retirement at the end of last season. He turned 36 on Friday, when he advanced from the semifinals following Alexander Zverev‘s injury retirement.

Sunday marks the 17th anniversary of Nadal’s first of 13 French Open titles. He is also bidding to extend his record 21 men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

2022 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Round Sunday, May 22 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 1-4 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Monday, May 23 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Tuesday, May 24 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, May 25 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, May 26 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, May 27 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, May 28 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM 2-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Sunday, May 29 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Monday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM 3-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Tuesday, May 31 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Wednesday, June 1 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Thursday, June 2 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Friday, June 3 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Saturday, June 4 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Women’s Final Sunday, June 5 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock | STREAM Men’s Final