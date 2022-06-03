Rafael Nadal into French Open final after Alexander Zverev suffers injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev retired from their semifinal match with a right ankle injury in the second set.

Zverev rolled the ankle on game point for Nadal to force a tiebreak after Nadal won the first set 7-6 (8). The match was more than three hours old when Zverev screamed in pain and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Minutes later, Zverev re-entered the court on crutches to shake the chair umpire’s hand and hug Nadal.

“I have been there in the small room with Sascha before we came back on court,” Nadal said of the No. 3 seed Zverev. “See him crying there is a very tough moment.”

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam men’s singles title, becomes the second-oldest French Open men’s singles finalist in history behind Bill Tilden from 1930.

On Sunday, he will face Norwegian Casper Ruud or Croatian Marin Cilic in the final in what could be his last career match at Roland Garros. He has said this week that he does not know which French Open match will be his farewell.

He played on his 36th birthday on Friday. Sunday marks the 17th anniversary of his first French Open final, a win over Argentine Mariano Puerta.

“To be in the final of Roland Garros one more time,” Nadal said, “it’s a dream without a doubt.”

