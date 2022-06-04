Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old American phenom, faces top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland in the French Open women’s singles final, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock Premium on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Gauff, two weeks after celebrating her virtual high school graduation in front of the Eiffel Tower, became the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon.

The 23rd seed reached the final without dropping a set in six matches and not facing any top-30 players. She has ascended steadily since her Coco Mania breakout at 2019 Wimbledon, when she reached the fourth round at age 15.

“I have nothing to lose,” Gauff said after her semifinal win over 59th-ranked Italian Martina Trevisan. “[Swiatek’s] definitely the favorite.”

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, rides a 34-match win streak, tying the longest in women’s tennis since Venus Williams won 35 in a row in 2000.

The 21-year-old ascended to the No. 1 ranking when Australian Ash Barty shockingly retired in March. She has dropped just two sets in her last 26 matches and crushed Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.

“It’s been going on well,” Swiatek said. “I’m also aware sometimes my opponents are stressed so I’m trying to kind of realize that and not panic about my own stress.”

