Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept 18-year-old American Coco Gauff for her second French Open title, extending her win streak to 35 matches, the longest in women’s tennis since 2000.

Swiatek, the world No. 1 since Australian Ash Barty‘s shock retirement in March, prevailed 6-1, 6-3 over Gauff, the youngest major singles finalist since Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon.

“Two years ago winning this title was something amazing, honestly, I wouldn’t expect it ever,” said Swiatek, who won the 2020 French Open while ranked 54th, “but this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough, the pressure was big.”

The 23rd-ranked Gauff lost the first four games, then took the first two games of the second set before Swiatek took control for good.

Swiatek, 21, extended the most dominant reign in women’s tennis since Serena Williams‘ heyday. She last lost a match in February. She has dropped just two sets in her last 27 matches. She owns nearly double the rankings points as the world No. 2.

In 10 career WTA Tour finals, Swiatek is 9-1. She lost her first final (at age 17), and since won her last nine without dropping more than five games.

If she wins her next tournament, Swiatek will have the longest win streak in women’s tennis since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90.

“You didn’t wake up to be ordinary #1GA,” the blue T-shirts worn by those in Swiatek’s player box read. Swiatek wore a jacket for her victory speech with two gold stars, surely signifying the two Roland Garros titles.

Gauff continued an ascent from junior prodigy to standout pro. She won the 2018 French Open junior title at 14, then Coco Mania broke out with her 2019 Wimbledon fourth-round run. She followed that by making the 2021 French Open quarterfinals.

Gauff moves up to a career-high No. 13 in the rankings going into the grass-court season and a return to Wimbledon.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get this one today,” a tearful Gauff said, looking at her player box in her runner-up speech. “Hopefully, this is the first final of many.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!