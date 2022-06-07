Marie-Philip Poulin the latest women’s hockey star to land NHL role

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marie-Philip Poulin, a three-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada and arguably the world’s top female hockey player, joined the Montreal Canadiens staff as a player development consultant.

Poulin, 31, will continue her playing career while holding the position part-time.

Poulin will “join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills,” collaborating with the directors of player development and hockey development, according to the club.

At the Olympics last February, Poulin ranked second in points behind teammate Sarah Nurse. The team captain scored two goals in the 3-2 win over the U.S. in the final, giving her seven career goals in four Olympic finals.

Poulin joins other Olympic standouts in taking NHL jobs in recent years.

Canadian four-time gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as assistant director of player development in 2018, then was promoted last year to senior director of player development.

Cammi Granato, captain of the first Olympic women’s hockey champion team in 1998, was in 2019 hired as the first female pro scout for an NHL club, the expansion Seattle Kraken, then in February was named a Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager.

In 2020, active U.S. forward Kendall Coyne Schofield was hired by the Chicago Blackhawks as its first female player development coach and a youth hockey growth specialist.

Meghan Duggan, captain of the U.S. Olympic champion team in 2018, last year joined the New Jersey Devils as manager of player development. She was promoted last month to director of player development.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!