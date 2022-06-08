Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jenny Simpson, the U.S.’ most decorated female miler in history, will not compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships for the first time since 2006.

Simpson, after being inducted into the USTFCCCA Collegiate Hall of Fame in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday, said in an email that, sadly, she will not be in the nationals field in Eugene in two weeks. She did not provide additional details or say if or when she plans to race on the track again.

Simpson, 35, made her first Olympic team in 2008 in the 3000m steeplechase. She is the lone U.S. woman to win a world 1500m title (2011) or an Olympic 1500m medal (bronze in 2016).

From 2007 through 2019, Simpson finished in the top three in one of the 1500m, 5000m or 3000m steeplechase at all 13 annual national championships. Last year, she was 10th in the Olympic Trials 1500m in a bid to become the oldest U.S. Olympic 1500m runner in history, according to Olympedia.org.

Since, she raced once, in the Cherry Blossom 10-mile road race in Washington, D.C., last Sept. 12, according to World Athletics.

Simpson has focused much of her time this year helping her Colorado community heal and rebuild from a late December fire.

The top three at nationals are in line to make the world championships team, should they have the qualifying standard time.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre was the top U.S. miler last year, winning the Olympic Trials and posting the best finish in Tokyo of the American trio in 10th place.

Sinclaire Johnson, who was 12th at Olympic Trials, was the top American at the Pre Classic two weeks ago in fourth place, two spots ahead of Purrier St. Pierre with the best 1500m time by an American this year.

