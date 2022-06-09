Katinka Hosszu eyes 100th swimming medal, unlikely for 2024 Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katinka Hosszu, a Hungarian swimming legend pursuing a 100th major international meet medal this summer, reportedly said she doesn’t think she will compete at the 2024 Olympics.

Hosszu, 33, said she and her fiancé are planning to have a baby, which would make the Paris Games an unlikely fit, according to Forbes.

Hosszu owns 96 medals among the Olympics (four medals), world championships (15), European Championships, world short-course championships and European short-course championships. Short-course meets are held in 25-meter pools as opposed to 50-meter pools for Olympics and standard world championships.

Hosszu goes into a home worlds in Budapest that start next week as the four-time reigning world champion in the 200m and 400m individual medleys.

No swimmer has won five consecutive world titles in an individual event. Hosszu and Katie Ledecky (800m freestyle) with both attempt to become the first.

Hosszu is already the lone female swimmer to win five overall world titles in an individual event, having also won the 400m IM at the 2009 Worlds. Michael Phelps is the only male swimmer to win five world titles in an individual event (200m butterfly).

Hosszu could also chase medals at the European Championships in August.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Hosszu swept the IMs and won the 100m backstroke. She was fifth and seventh in the IMs in Tokyo, her fifth Games.

