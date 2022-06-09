Nathan Chen to publish memoir

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen will publish a memoir in November.

“One Jump at a Time: My Story,” on sale Nov. 22, “tells the story of his remarkable journey to success, reflecting on his life as a Chinese American figure skater and the joys and challenges he has experienced — including the tremendous sacrifices he and his family made, and the physical and emotional pain he endured,” according to an Amazon description.

Last February, Chen became the first U.S. singles skater to win Olympic gold since Evan Lysacek in 2010, doing so four years after faltering as a favorite at the Olympics.

Chen, a 23-year-old who also won three world titles and six national titles, plans to resume studies at Yale late this summer and said last month that he doesn’t think he will compete next season and doesn’t know if he will ever return to competition.

Assignments for the autumn Grand Prix Series have not been announced.

