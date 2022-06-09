Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic gold medalists Jordan Burroughs, Helen Maroulis, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Kyle Snyder and David Taylor lead the U.S. wrestling team for September’s world championships in Serbia.

All five Olympic champions won their final series over the last week to make the team.

Burroughs, a gold medalist in London in 2012, was forced to a deciding third match by Chance Marsteller in New York City on Wednesday night and dispatched his younger opponent 5-0 to make an 11th Olympic or world team dating to 2011.

“No one can beat me in match three,” said Burroughs, who lost the second match in the series. “It comes down to a lot of heart, a lot of faith.”

Burroughs, 33, then said he will retire after the 2024 Olympics, whether or not he makes the team.

“I thought 2020 was going to be it,” he said, speaking with a blood-dried scar on his forehead at his hairline. “It didn’t finish the way that I wanted it to.

“If I don’t set a hard date, in 2024, I’m going to be like, I don’t know, the Olympics are in L.A., they’re domestic, I might make it, but I’ll be 40 years old in L.A. There’s no way.”

Last year, Burroughs suffered his first defeat in a U.S. trials, getting swept by Kyle Dake to miss the Olympic team. He moved up from 74kg to 79kg and won his first world title at the non-Olympic weight last October and fifth overall.

“I want another shot at Dake, and then another shot at [Russian Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek] Sidakov,” Burroughs said. “Then I’m going to ride off into the sunset.”

At this September’s worlds, Burroughs, still at 79kg, will bid to break his tie with Adeline Gray and John Smith for the most combined Olympic and world titles for an American wrestler. All three have six.

Maroulis, who in 2016 became the first U.S. Olympic women’s wrestling champion, and Taylor, who won gold in Tokyo, swept their best-of-three finals series in New York City on Wednesday.

Last week, Snyder and Mensah-Stock swept their finals series in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

ON HER TURF: Maroulis changes mind on retirement after Tokyo

2022 U.S. Wrestling World Championships Team

Men’s Freestyle

57kg Thomas Gilman

61kg Seth Gross

65kg Yianni Diakomihalis

70kg Zain Retherford

74kg Kyle Dake

79kg Jordan Burroughs

86kg David Taylor

92kg J’den Cox

97kg Kyle Snyder

125kg Hayden Zillmer

Women’s Freestyle

50kg Sarah Hildebrandt

53kg Dominique Parrish

55kg Jacarra Winchester

57kg Helen Maroulis

59kg Abigail Nette

65kg Mallory Vette

68kg Tamyra Mensah-Stock

72kg Amit Elor

76kg Dymond Guilford

Men’s Greco-Roman

55kg Max Nowry

60kg Ildar Hafizov

63kg Jesse Thielke

67kg Alejandro Sancho

72kg Benjamin Peak

77kg Kamal Bey

82kg Ben Provisor

87kg Alan Vera

97kg G’Angelo Hancock

130kg Cohlton Schultz

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!