Olympic gold medalists Jordan Burroughs, Helen Maroulis, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Kyle Snyder and David Taylor lead the U.S. wrestling team for September’s world championships in Serbia.
All five Olympic champions won their final series over the last week to make the team.
Burroughs, a gold medalist in London in 2012, was forced to a deciding third match by Chance Marsteller in New York City on Wednesday night and dispatched his younger opponent 5-0 to make an 11th Olympic or world team dating to 2011.
“No one can beat me in match three,” said Burroughs, who lost the second match in the series. “It comes down to a lot of heart, a lot of faith.”
Burroughs, 33, then said he will retire after the 2024 Olympics, whether or not he makes the team.
“I thought 2020 was going to be it,” he said, speaking with a blood-dried scar on his forehead at his hairline. “It didn’t finish the way that I wanted it to.
“If I don’t set a hard date, in 2024, I’m going to be like, I don’t know, the Olympics are in L.A., they’re domestic, I might make it, but I’ll be 40 years old in L.A. There’s no way.”
Last year, Burroughs suffered his first defeat in a U.S. trials, getting swept by Kyle Dake to miss the Olympic team. He moved up from 74kg to 79kg and won his first world title at the non-Olympic weight last October and fifth overall.
“I want another shot at Dake, and then another shot at [Russian Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek] Sidakov,” Burroughs said. “Then I’m going to ride off into the sunset.”
At this September’s worlds, Burroughs, still at 79kg, will bid to break his tie with Adeline Gray and John Smith for the most combined Olympic and world titles for an American wrestler. All three have six.
Maroulis, who in 2016 became the first U.S. Olympic women’s wrestling champion, and Taylor, who won gold in Tokyo, swept their best-of-three finals series in New York City on Wednesday.
Last week, Snyder and Mensah-Stock swept their finals series in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
ON HER TURF: Maroulis changes mind on retirement after Tokyo
2022 U.S. Wrestling World Championships Team
Men’s Freestyle
57kg Thomas Gilman
61kg Seth Gross
65kg Yianni Diakomihalis
70kg Zain Retherford
74kg Kyle Dake
79kg Jordan Burroughs
86kg David Taylor
92kg J’den Cox
97kg Kyle Snyder
125kg Hayden Zillmer
Women’s Freestyle
50kg Sarah Hildebrandt
53kg Dominique Parrish
55kg Jacarra Winchester
57kg Helen Maroulis
59kg Abigail Nette
65kg Mallory Vette
68kg Tamyra Mensah-Stock
72kg Amit Elor
76kg Dymond Guilford
Men’s Greco-Roman
55kg Max Nowry
60kg Ildar Hafizov
63kg Jesse Thielke
67kg Alejandro Sancho
72kg Benjamin Peak
77kg Kamal Bey
82kg Ben Provisor
87kg Alan Vera
97kg G’Angelo Hancock
130kg Cohlton Schultz
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @nbcolympictalk