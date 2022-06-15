Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cho Min-Ho, who scored the first goal in South Korean Olympic hockey history at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, died after a lung cancer battle at age 35, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

Cho shared with his teammates last fall that he was suffering from lung cancer. He died in a Seoul hospital on Wednesday, according to the IIHF.

In 2018, Cho potted South Korea’s lone goal of the preliminary round at the PyeongChang Olympics. He scored 7 minutes, 34 seconds into the opening game against the Czech Republic. The Czechs answered with two goals to win 2-1.

“I thought it would be amazing if I did more better,” Cho said that night, according to The Associated Press. “I tried my best to perform the best that I can to show many fans that came here.”

In August 2021, he captained South Korea at a last-chance, winner-take-all 2022 Olympic qualifying tournament won by Denmark

Cho, a Korea University graduate whose jersey number marked his birth year (87), played for the national team between 2008 and 2021.