Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran the world’s fastest mile in 21 years, clocking 3 minutes, 46.46 seconds at a Diamond League meet in rainy Oslo on Thursday.

Ingebrigtsen was chasing the European record and just missed Brit Steve Cram‘s 3:46.32 from 1985.

Still, the 21-year-old Norwegian had the 13th-best time in history and the fastest since world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco clocked 3:44.95 in 2001. El Guerrouj’s world record is 3:43.13 from 1999.

Ingebrigtsen is building toward the world championships next month in Eugene, Oregon, where he will bid to follow his Olympic 1500m title with his first world title.

Full Oslo results are here. The Diamond League moves to Paris for a meet on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Oslo, Devon Allen followed his breakout 110m hurdles time on Sunday by winning his Diamond League season debut.

Allen, who will join the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver after the track season, clocked 13.22 seconds clipping a hurdle into a headwind, four days after running 12.84, the third-fastest time in history, in New York City.

While Allen beat reigning world champion Grant Holloway on Sunday, the Oslo field didn’t feature the other top contenders for the USATF Outdoor Championships next week or the world championships. Rio Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica scratched.

American discus thrower Valarie Allman suffered her first defeat since Sept. 1. In a battle between Olympic champions, Croatian Sandra Perkovic prevailed with a 66.82-meter throw. Allman, who has the world’s top throw this year of 71.46, threw 65.91 wearing sneakers rather than throwing shoes.

American Alicia Monson, who already earned a world spot in the 10,000m, finished fifth in a 5000m where the top three were Ethiopians, led by Dawit Seyaum prevailing in 14:25.84. Monson ran 14:31.11, chopping 11.45 seconds off her personal best and moving to No. 3 on the U.S. all-time list.

American Chase Ealey won the women’s shot put by upping her personal best for a third consecutive meet. She threw 20.13 meters and in the last month moved from seventh to fourth on the U.S. all-time list.

The women’s shot is shaping up to be one of the intriguing events at nationals, where the top three in most events qualify for worlds. Maggie Ewen has a bye into worlds as reigning Diamond League season champion. Ealey is No. 1 in the nation this year by nearly a foot.

Raven Saunders, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, ranks sixth in the country this year. Michelle Carter, the 2016 Olympic champion, hasn’t competed since missing the Olympic Trials after having a benign tumor removed. Carter said last week that she will compete at nationals.

Olympic champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis won the men’s pole vault with a 6.02-meter clearance, upping his 2022 world lead by one centimeter. American Sam Kendricks, the reigning world champion, scratched before what would have been his Diamond League season debut.

Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson won the women’s 800m in 1:57.71, slicing one hundredth off her best time this season. Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu, who didn’t enter Oslo, has the best time this year of 1:57.01.

“Athing Mu took my world lead so I want it back,” the Brit Hodgkinson said, according to meet organizers.

