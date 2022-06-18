2022 World Swimming Championships Results

Finals results from the 2022 World Swimming Championships in Budapest at the Duna Arena …
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Gold: Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:41.22
Silver: Lukas Martens (GER) — 3:42.85
Bronze: Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:43.31
4. Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 3:43.58
5. Marco De Tullio (ITA) — 3:44.14
6. Kim Woomin (KOR) — 3:45.64
7. Kieran Smith (USA) — 3:46.43
8. Trey Freeman (USA) — 3:46.53
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Gold: Leon Marchand (FRA) — 4:04.28
Silver: Carson Foster (USA) — 4:06.56
Bronze: Chase Kalisz (USA) — 4:07.47
4. Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 4:10.98
5. Brendon Smith (AUS) — 4:11.36
6. Daiya Seto (JPN) — 4:11.93
7. Tomoru Honda (JPN) — 4:12.20
8. Balazs Hollo (HUN) — 4:15.17
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Gold: USA — 3:09.34
Silver: Australia — 3:10.80
Bronze: Italy — 3:10.95
4. Great Britain — 3:11.14
5. Hungary — 3:11.24
6. Canada — 3:11.99
7. Brazil — 3:12.21
8. Serbia — 3:13.83
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Gold: Katie Ledecky (USA) — 3:58.15
Silver: Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 3:59.39
Bronze: Leah Smith (USA) — 4:02.08
4. Lani Pallister (AUS) — 4:02.16
5. Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:03.47
6. Erika Fairweather — 4:04.73
7. Kiah Melverton (AUS) — 4:05.62
8. Tang Muhan (CHN) — 4:10.70
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Gold: Australia — 3:30.95
Silver: Canada — 3:32.15
Bronze: USA — 3:32.58
4. China — 3:35.25
5. Great Britain — 3:35.43
6. Brazil — 3:38.10
7. Netherlands – 3:38.18
8. Hungary — 3:38.20
