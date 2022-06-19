Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BUDAPEST — Caeleb Dressel, Torri Huske and Alex Walsh gave the U.S. three gold medals from the four total events on the second night of the world swimming championships.

Dressel earned his second medal in as many events at these worlds, taking the 50m butterfly in 22.57 seconds for his 15th career world title. Countryman Michael Andrew took bronze, his first individual medal at an Olympics or worlds.

Brazilian Nicholas Santos, 42, earned silver to become the first swimmer in their 40s to win a world medal.

Huske, a 19-year-old rising Stanford sophomore, lowered her American record to win the 100m butterfly in 55.64 for her first individual Olympic or world medal. In Tokyo, Huske missed a medal by one hundredth of a second.

Walsh took gold in the 200m individual medley, a year after winning Olympic silver in the event. Leah Hayes, a 16-year-old in her first major international meet, earned bronze.

American Nic Fink earned his first Olympic or world championships medal, a bronze in the 100m breaststroke at age 28. Italian Nicolo Martinenghi took gold in 58.26, topping Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands by .26. Fink, who led at 50 meters, finished .39 back.

Brit Adam Peaty, who has won every Olympic and world title in the 100m breast since 2015, missed worlds due to a broken foot.

In semifinals, two-time reigning world champion and world record holder Lilly King squeaked into Monday’s 100m breast final in the eighth and last spot. King wouldn’t have made it if training partner Annie Lazor wasn’t disqualified.

Monday’s other finals feature Katie Ledecky in the 1500m freestyle and Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith and Claire Curzan in the 100m backstrokes.

