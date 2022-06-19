Richard Browne runs fastest 100m ever by leg amputee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paralympic sprinter Richard Browne ran the fastest 100m in history by a single or double leg amputee, clocking 10.53 seconds at the U.S. Paralympics Track and Field Championships.

Browne, a 2012 Paralympic 100m silver medalist and single leg amputee, went one hundredth faster than German double amputee Johannes Floors‘ record from the 2019 World Championships.

In 2007, Browne ripped his right leg when crashing through a glass door. He endured 13 surgeries before choosing amputation over the constant pain in 2010.

He earned a Paralympic silver medal two years later and swept the 100m and 200m at the 2015 World Championships in world record times.

He missed the 2016 Rio Paralympics, reportedly withdrawing from trials with a hamstring injury. He also announced a retirement in 2016.

Browne unretired, tweeted that he was in and out of jail and homeless in 2019 and diagnosed as bipolar in 2020. In May 2021, he posted that he was returning to competition for the first time in two years. He did not compete at the June 2021 Paralympic Trials, missing the Tokyo Games.

