2022 World Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock combine to air and stream daily live coverage of the world swimming championships from Budapest, Hungary, that start Saturday.

All Olympic Channel coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline the U.S. roster that could dominate the Duna Arena pool in historic fashion.

The Americans topped the medal standings at every worlds dating to 1991. It could be a rout this year given Russian swimmers are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine and some other prominent international stars are out due to injury or a focus on the Commonwealth Games later this summer.

SWIMMING WORLDS: Results | U.S. Roster

Ledecky, racing without Australian rival Ariarne Titmus at the meet, is entered in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles. If she wins then all, as expected, she will move one gold medal shy of Michael Phelps’ record 15 individual world titles.

Dressel won seven golds and six golds at the last two worlds. If he wins seven this time, he will move into solo second place behind Phelps in career world titles including relays.

Ledecky and Dressel are joined on the U.S. team by fellow individual Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz, Lilly King and Ryan Murphy.

The first worlds of the 2024 Olympic cycle could also produce breakout champions, such as Claire Curzan, Torri Huske and Carson Foster.

Internationally, the host nation Hungary has two of the biggest stars in Olympic gold medalists Katinka Hosszu and Kristof Milak.

Australia is led by Kaylee McKeown, who swept the women’s backstrokes in Tokyo, and Zac Stubblety-Cook, who broke the men’s 200m breaststroke world record at their trials.

2022 World Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule