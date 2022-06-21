Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BUDAPEST — Caeleb Dressel withdrew before Tuesday night’s 100m freestyle semifinals at the world swimming championships on medical grounds.

“A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Caeleb, his coach, and the team’s medical staff for him to withdraw from the 100-meter freestyle event on medical grounds,” USA Swimming Managing Director, National Team Lindsay Mintenko said in a statement. “The team will determine his participation in the events later in the week.”

Dressel won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay and the 50m butterfly on the first two days of the meet on Saturday and Sunday, giving him 15 career world titles and 17 career medals. He had the second-fastest time in Tuesday morning’s 100m free preliminary heats.

He is the reigning Olympic and world champion in the 100m free.

Dressel could race four more events later this week with his next possible race being Thursday morning.

