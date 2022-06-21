Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BUDAPEST — American Bobby Finke followed his surprise Olympic 800m and 1500m freestyle gold medals with his first world title on Tuesday.

Finke, 22, won the 800m free in an American record 7 minutes, 39.36 seconds, prevailing by 27 hundredths over German Florian Wellbrock. Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk earned bronze.

Just like Tokyo, Finke came from fourth place at 750 meters to win. He became the first American man to win an Olympic distance freestyle title since 1984. On Tuesday, he became the first American man to win a world championships distance freestyle event since 1975.

Also Tuesday, Hungarian Kristof Milak lit up the Duna Arena by smashing his 200m butterfly world record by 39 hundredths, clocking 1:50.34 to win by 3.03 seconds. Milak, the reigning Olympic and world champion, first took the record from Michael Phelps at the 2019 Worlds. Milak now has the six best times in history.

American Nic Fink won the 50m breaststroke, which is not an Olympic event, then helped the U.S. to gold in mixed 4x100m medley relay. Hunter Armstrong, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan joined him to take gold after the U.S. was fifth in the event’s Olympic debut.

Earlier, USA Swimming announced Caeleb Dressel scratched out of Tuesday night’s 100m freestyle semifinals on unspecified medical grounds. Dressel’s status for the rest of his scheduled events, the next being Thursday, will be determined later this week.

China’s Yang Junxuan won a women’s 200m free final that lacked all three Tokyo Olympic medalists. Yang, who was fourth in Tokyo, prevailed in 1:54.92, topping Aussie Mollie O’Callaghan by three tenths. China’s Tang Muhan took bronze.

Tokyo gold medalist Ariarne Titmus of Australia is skipping worlds to focus on the Commonwealth Games later this summer. Silver medalist Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong withdrew before her races at worlds with an ankle injury. Bronze medalist Penny Oleksiak of Canada was disqualified from the semifinals for a false start.

Katie Ledecky, the 2016 Olympic champion, qualified to swim the 200m free at worlds but dropped it to focus on her longer events.

Later finals Tuesday include the men’s 50m breaststroke and a mixed-gender 4x100m medley relay.

