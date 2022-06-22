Caeleb Dressel withdraws from rest of world swimming championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BUDAPEST — Caeleb Dressel withdrew from the rest of his events at the world swimming championships on the fifth day of the eight-day meet, a day after scratching out of a race on unspecified medical grounds.

“After conferring with Caeleb, his coaches and the medical staff, a decision has been made to withdraw him from the FINA World Championships,” according to a USA Swimming statement Wednesday. “Our priority is and will always be the health of our athletes and we will continue to give Caeleb the assistance he needs to recover quickly.”

Dressel, a 15-time world champion who won five golds at the Tokyo Olympics, scratched out of Tuesday’s 100m freestyle semifinals. He was also expected to race in Tuesday’s mixed 4x100m medley relay final before the withdrawal.

He did not have any events scheduled Wednesday.

Now he will also miss the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, events that start Thursday, and two more relays he was expected to be a part of (mixed 4x100m free and men’s 4x100m medley).

He won a gold medal on each of the first two days of the meet, leading off the men’s 4x100m free relay on Saturday and repeating as 50m fly world champion on Sunday.

He didn’t have any events on Monday and was second-fastest in the 100m free preliminary heats on Tuesday before withdrawing.

SWIMMING WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results | U.S. Roster

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!