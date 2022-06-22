How to watch 2022 World Track and Field Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 World Track and Field Championships, the first edition to be held in the U.S., air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Competition runs from July 15-24.

NBC Sports airs 43 hours of TV coverage, including live afternoon and primetime shows on both weekends on NBC. Those broadcasts will feature the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24).

USA will primarily air weekday primetime sessions. CNBC will also have broadcasts on the first weekend. A detailed broadcast schedule will be published soon.

Peacock will simulstream all NBC live coverage. NBC, USA and CNBC live coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

