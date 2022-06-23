2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

By Jun 23, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
Olympic Track and Field Trials
Results from the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for July’s world championships, also in Eugene, Oregon. Bolded names qualified for the world team …

Women’s 10,000m (from May 27)
1. Karissa Schweizer — 30:49.56
2. Alicia Monson — 30:51.09
3. Natosha Rogers — 31:29.80
4. Emily Infeld — 31:30.04
5. Weini Kelati — 31:39.90

Women’s Heptathlon (from May 7)
1. Anna Hall — 6,458 points
2. Ashtin Mahler — 6,184 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Michelle Atherley — 6,154 (qualified via NACAC Championships)
4. Chari Hawkins — 6,031 (doesn’t have standard)
5. Alissa Brooks-Johnson — 5,736 (doesn’t have standard)
DNF. Erica Bougard (has standard)
DNF. Kendell Williams (has bye onto world team)

Men’s 10,000m (from May 27)
1. Joe Klecker — 28:28.71
2. Grant Fisher — 28:28.81
3. Sean McGorty — 28:29.57
4. Dillon Maggard — 28:30.75
5. Shadrack Kipchirchir — 28:30.79

Men’s Decathlon (from May 7)
1. Garrett Scantling — 8,867 points
2. Kyle Garland — 8,720
3. Zach Ziemek — 8,573
4. Steven Bastien — 8,135
5. Hunter Price — 7,897

