The USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships air live across NBC Sports, Peacock and USATF.TV starting Thursday.

The top three in most individual events qualify for next month’s world championships, the first to be held in the U.S. Both nationals and worlds are at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Reigning world champions, including Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway and Christian Coleman, have byes into worlds but must also compete at nationals to be eligible.

Notable athletes who don’t have world spots clinched yet include Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin (400m hurdles), Athing Mu (800m), Katie Nageotte (pole vault) and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

The U.S. is traditionally deepest in the sprints, where Sha’Carri Richardson will bid to qualify for her first global championships. Richardson won the Olympic Trials 100m last year, then was disqualified for testing positive for marijuana, missing the Tokyo Games.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated Olympic female track and field athlete with 11 medals, will compete at nationals for the last time, 21 years after her debut at the meet. Felix, 36, has said she will retire after this season.

