2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Results from the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for July’s world championships, also in Eugene, Oregon. Bolded names qualified for the world team …
Women’s 100m
1. Melissa Jefferson — 10.69
2. Aleia Hobbs — 10.72
3. Twanisha Terry — 10.74
4. Tamari Davis — 10.78
5. Tamara Clark — 10.82
6. Celera Barnes — 10.86
Women’s 10,000m (from May 27)
1. Karissa Schweizer — 30:49.56
2. Alicia Monson — 30:51.09
3. Natosha Rogers — 31:29.80
4. Emily Infeld — 31:30.04
5. Weini Kelati — 31:39.90
Women’s Discus
1. Valarie Allman — 66.92 (has bye onto world team)
2. Laulauga Tausaga-Collins — 64.49
3. Rachel Dincoff — 62.14
4. Veronica Fraley — 59.90 (doesn’t have standard)
5. Shelby Frank — 57.20 (doesn’t have standard)
Women’s Hammer
1. Brooke Andersen — 77.96 meters
2. Janee Kassanavoid — 76.04
3. Annette Echikunwoke — 73.76
4. DeAnna Price — 73.07 (has bye onto world team)
5. Maggie Ewen — 72.70
Women’s High Jump
1. Vashti Cunningham — 1.93 meters
2. Rachel Glenn — 1.90 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Rachel McCoy — 1.90 (doesn’t have standard)
4. Inika McPherson — 1.87 (doesn’t have standard)
5. Sanaa Barnes/Elizabeth Evans/Nyalaam Jok — 1.82 (all don’t have standard)
Women’s Long Jump
1. Quanesha Burks — 7.06 meters (doesn’t have standard)
2. Jasmine Moore — 6.80
3. Tiffany Flynn — 6.69 (doesn’t have standard)
4. Monae’ Nichols — 6.58 (has standard)
5. Kate Hall — 6.52 (doesn’t have standard)
NM. Tara Davis (has standard)
Women’s Pole Vault
1. Sandi Morris — 4.82 meters
2. Alina McDonald — 4.65 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Katie Nageotte — 4.65
4. Gabriela Leon — 4.60 (doesn’t have standard)
5. Emily Grove — 4.60 (has standard)
Women’s Heptathlon (from May 7)
1. Anna Hall — 6,458 points
2. Ashtin Mahler — 6,184 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Michelle Atherley — 6,154 (qualified via NACAC Championships)
4. Chari Hawkins — 6,031 (doesn’t have standard)
5. Alissa Brooks-Johnson — 5,736 (doesn’t have standard)
DNF. Erica Bougard (has standard)
DNF. Kendell Williams (has bye onto world team)
Men’s 100m
1. Fred Kerley — 9.77
2. Marvin Bracy-Williams — 9.85
3. Trayvon Bromell — 9.88
4. Micah Williams — 9.90
5. Elijah Hall-Thompson — 9.90
6. Kyree King — 9.96
DNS. Christian Coleman (has bye onto world team)
Men’s 10,000m (from May 27)
1. Joe Klecker — 28:28.71
2. Grant Fisher — 28:28.81
3. Sean McGorty — 28:29.57
4. Dillon Maggard — 28:30.75
5. Shadrack Kipchirchir — 28:30.79
Men’s Discus
1. Andrew Evans — 63.31 meters
2. Dallin Shurts — 62.32 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Sam Mattis — 62.25
4. Reggie Jagers — 62.16 (doesn’t have standard)
5. Brian Williams — 62.12 (has standard)
Men’s Long Jump
1. Rayvon Gray — 8.19 meters (doesn’t have standard)
2. Steffin McCarter — 8.15 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Jeremiah Davis — 8.11 (doesn’t have standard)
4. Will Williams — 8.07 (doesn’t have standard)
5. A’Nan Bridgett — 8.03 (doesn’t have standard)
10. Marquis Dendy — 7.87 (has standard)
12. Matthew Boling — 7.78 (has standard)
Men’s Shot Put
1. Ryan Crouser — 23.12 meters
2. Joe Kovacs — 22.87 (has bye onto world team)
3. Josh Awotunde — 21.51
4. Tripp Piperi — 21.43
5. Roger Steen — 21.14
Men’s Decathlon (from May 7)
1. Garrett Scantling — 8,867 points
2. Kyle Garland — 8,720
3. Zach Ziemek — 8,573
4. Steven Bastien — 8,135
5. Hunter Price — 7,897
