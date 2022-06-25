2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, bracket

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At Wimbledon, Serena Williams returns to singles competition for the first time since last year’s Wimbledon.

Williams, a 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, plays 113th-ranked Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in the first round.

Her lengthy break from tennis meant she took a wild card to get into the 128-player draw and is unseeded, so she could have drawn anybody in the opening round, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

If Williams beats Tan, she will play No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain or 242nd-ranked American Christina McHale in the second round, then possibly 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the third round and No. 11 seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

In her last singles match, Williams retired from her 2021 Wimbledon first-round match with a leg injury.

The overwhelming Wimbledon favorite is Swiatek, who ran her win streak to 35 matches by winning her second French Open title earlier this month.

Swiatek, the 2018 Wimbledon junior champion, is on the longest win streak in women’s tennis since Venus Williams also won 35 in 2000.

If Swiatek wins three matches at Wimbledon, she will have the longest streak since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90.

Gauff, the French Open runner-up, could play 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals and Swiatek in the semifinals.

