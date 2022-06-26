2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Results from the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for July’s world championships, also in Eugene, Oregon. Bolded names qualified for the world team. Up to three athletes can qualify per individual event, except the 100m and 400m, which can name more for relays. Due to world rankings and qualifying standards, the top three finishers do not always make the team. More names will be bolded after the meet …

Women’s 100m

1. Melissa Jefferson — 10.69

2. Aleia Hobbs — 10.72

3. Twanisha Terry — 10.74

4. Tamari Davis — 10.78

5. Tamara Clark — 10.82

6. Celera Barnes — 10.86

Women’s 200m

1. Abby Steiner — 21.77

2. Tamara Clark — 21.92

3. Jenna Prandini — 22.01

4. Cambrea Sturgis — 22.16

5. Brittany Brown — 22.22

Women’s 400m

1. Talitha Diggs — 50.22

2. Kendall Ellis — 50.35

3. Lynna Irby — 50.67

4. Wadeline Jonathas — 50.84

5. Kennedy Simon — 50.90

6. Allyson Felix — 51.30

7. Jaide Stepter — 51.30

8. Kaylin Whitney — 51.31

Women’s 800m

1. Athing Mu — 1:57.16

2. Ajeé Wilson — 1:57.23

3. Raevyn Rogers — 1:57.96

4. Allie Wilson — 1:58.35

5. Olivia Baker — 1:58.63

Women’s 1500m

1. Sinclaire Johnson — 4:03.29

2. Cory McGee — 4:04.52

3. Elle St. Pierre — 4:05.14

4. Karissa Schweizer — 4:05.40

5. Heather MacLean — 4:06.40

Women’s 5000m

1. Elise Cranny — 15:49.15

2. Karissa Schweizer — 15:49.32

3. Emily Infeld — 15:49.42

4. Weini Kelati — 15:52.57

5. Natosha Rogers — 15:57.85

Women’s 10,000m (from May 27)

1. Karissa Schweizer — 30:49.56

2. Alicia Monson — 30:51.09

3. Natosha Rogers — 31:29.80

4. Emily Infeld — 31:30.04

5. Weini Kelati — 31:39.90

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1. Keni Harrison — 12.34

2. Alaysha Johnson — 12.35

3. Alia Armstrong — 12.47

4. Tonea Marshall — 12.55

5. Tia Jones — 12.59

DNS. Nia Ali (has bye onto world team)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

1. Sydney McLaughlin — 51.41 WR

2. Britton Wilson — 53.08

3. Shamier Little — 53.92

4. Anna Cockrell — 53.98

5. Shannon Meisberger — 55.39

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Emma Coburn — 9:10.63

2. Courtney Wayment — 9:12.10

3. Courtney Frerichs — 9:16.18

4. Gabbi Jennings — 9:25.05

5. Katie Rainsberger — 9:29.77

Women’s Discus

1. Valarie Allman — 66.92 (has bye onto world team)

2. Laulauga Tausaga-Collins — 64.49

3. Rachel Dincoff — 62.14

4. Veronica Fraley — 59.90 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Shelby Frank — 57.20 (doesn’t have standard)

Women’s Hammer

1. Brooke Andersen — 77.96 meters

2. Janee Kassanavoid — 76.04

3. Annette Echikunwoke — 73.76

4. DeAnna Price — 73.07 (has bye onto world team)

5. Maggie Ewen — 72.70

Women’s High Jump

1. Vashti Cunningham — 1.93 meters

2. Rachel Glenn — 1.90 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Rachel McCoy — 1.90 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Inika McPherson — 1.87 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Sanaa Barnes/Elizabeth Evans/Nyalaam Jok — 1.82 (all don’t have standard)

Women’s Javelin

1. Kara Winger — 64.26

2. Ariana Ince — 60.43 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Avione Allgood-Whetstone — 59.26 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Ashton Riner — 56.52 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Seri Geisler — 54.97 (doesn’t have standard)

NM. Maggie Malone (has standard)

Women’s Long Jump

1. Quanesha Burks — 7.06 meters (doesn’t have standard)

2. Jasmine Moore — 6.80

3. Tiffany Flynn — 6.69 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Monae’ Nichols — 6.58 (has standard)

5. Kate Hall — 6.52 (doesn’t have standard)

NM. Tara Davis (has standard)

Women’s Pole Vault

1. Sandi Morris — 4.82 meters

2. Alina McDonald — 4.65 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Katie Nageotte — 4.65

4. Gabriela Leon — 4.60 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Emily Grove — 4.60 (has standard)

Women’s Shot Put

1. Chase Ealey — 20.51 meters

2. Adelaide Aquilla — 19.45

3. Jessica Woodard — 19.40

4. Raven Saunders — 18.95

5. Maggie Ewen — 18.79 (has bye onto world team)

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Keturah Orji — 14.79

2. Tori Franklin — 14.59

3. Jasmine Moore — 14.15

4. Arianna Fisher — 13.63

5. Imani Oliver — 13.45

Women’s Heptathlon (from May 7)

1. Anna Hall — 6,458 points

2. Ashtin Mahler — 6,184 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Michelle Atherley — 6,154 (qualified via NACAC Championships)

4. Chari Hawkins — 6,031 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Alissa Brooks-Johnson — 5,736 (doesn’t have standard)

DNF. Erica Bougard (has standard)

DNF. Kendell Williams (has bye onto world team)

Men’s 100m

1. Fred Kerley — 9.77

2. Marvin Bracy-Williams — 9.85

3. Trayvon Bromell — 9.88

4. Micah Williams — 9.90

5. Elijah Hall-Thompson — 9.90

6. Kyree King — 9.96

DNS. Christian Coleman (has bye onto world team)

Men’s 200m

1. Noah Lyles — 19.67

2. Erriyon Knighton — 19.69

3. Fred Kerley — 19.83

4. Kenny Bednarek — 19.87

5. Josephus Lyles — 19.93

Men’s 400m

1. Michael Norman — 43.56

2. Champion Allison — 43.70

3. Randolph Ross — 44.17

4. Elija Godwin — 44.34

5. Vernon Norwood — 44.35

6. Bryce Deadmon — 44.54

7. Noah Williams — 45.04

8. Ismail Turner — 45.56

Men’s 800m

1. Bryce Hoppel — 1:44.60

2. Jonah Koech — 1:44.74

3. Brandon Miller — 1:45.19

4. Clayton Murphy — 1:45.23

5. Baylor Franklin — 1:45.65

Men’s 1500m

1. Cooper Teare — 3:45.86

2. Jonathan Davis — 3:46.01 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Josh Thompson — 3:46.07 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Eric Holt — 3:46.15 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Reed Brown — 3:46.28 (doesn’t have standard)

6. Johnny Gregorek — 3:46.36 (has standard)

11. Yared Nuguse — 3:47.46 (has standard)

Men’s 5000m

1. Grant Fisher — 13:03.84

2. Woody Kincaid — 13:06.70

3. Abdihamid Nur — 13:08.63

4. Connor Mantz — 13:11.81

5. Emmanuel Bor — 13:13.15

Men’s 10,000m (from May 27)

1. Joe Klecker — 28:28.71

2. Grant Fisher — 28:28.81

3. Sean McGorty — 28:29.57

4. Dillon Maggard — 28:30.75

5. Shadrack Kipchirchir — 28:30.79

Men’s 110m Hurdles

1. Daniel Roberts — 13.03

2. Trey Cunningham — 13.08

3. Devon Allen — 13.09

4. Jamal Britt — 13.09

5. Freddie Crittenden — 13.14

DNS. Grant Holloway (has bye onto world team)

Men’s 400m Hurdles

1. Rai Benjamin — 47.04

2. Trevor Bassitt — 47.47

3. Khallifah Rosser — 47.65

4. CJ Allen — 48.17

5. Quincy Hall — 48.33

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Hillary Bor — 8:15.76

2. Evan Jager — 8:17.29

3. Benard Keter — 8:19.16

4. Duncan Hamilton — 8:20.23

5. Anthony Rotich — 8:23.15

Men’s Discus

1. Andrew Evans — 63.31 meters

2. Dallin Shurts — 62.32 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Sam Mattis — 62.25

4. Reggie Jagers — 62.16 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Brian Williams — 62.12 (has standard)

Men’s Hammer

1. Daniel Haugh — 80.18

2. Rudy Winkler — 78.33

3. Alex Young — 76.60 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Morgan Shigo — 75.53 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Israel Oloyede — 75.10 (doesn’t have standard)

6. Sean Donnelly — 74.24 (has standard)

Men’s High Jump

1. Shelby McEwen — 2.33 meters

2. JuVaughn Harrison — 2.30

3. Dontavious Hill — 2.22 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Darius Carbin — 2.22 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Kyle Rollins — 2.22 (doesn’t have standard)

Men’s Javelin

1. Ethan Dabbs — 81.29 meters (doesn’t have standard)

2. Curtis Thompson — 80.49 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Marc Minichello — 79.05 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Capers Williamson — 77.16 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Tim Glover — 76.37 (doesn’t have standard)

7. Michael Shuey — 73.96 (has standard)

Men’s Long Jump

1. Rayvon Gray — 8.19 meters (doesn’t have standard)

2. Steffin McCarter — 8.15 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Jeremiah Davis — 8.11 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Will Williams — 8.07 (doesn’t have standard)

5. A’Nan Bridgett — 8.03 (doesn’t have standard)

10. Marquis Dendy — 7.87 (has standard)

12. Matthew Boling — 7.78 (has standard)

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Chris Nilsen — 5.70 meters

2. Luke Winder — 5.70 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Andrew Irwin — 5.60

4. Jacob Wooten — 5.60

5. KC Lightfoot — 5.60

5. Matt Ludwig — 5.60

DNS. Sam Kendricks (has bye onto world team)

Men’s Shot Put

1. Ryan Crouser — 23.12 meters

2. Joe Kovacs — 22.87 (has bye onto world team)

3. Josh Awotunde — 21.51

4. Tripp Piperi — 21.43

5. Roger Steen — 21.14

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Donald Scott — 17.07 meters

2. Will Claye — 16.93

3. Chris Benard — 16.83 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Russell Robinson — 16.65 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Christian Taylor — 16.54 (has bye onto world team)

7. Chris Carter — 16.41 (has standard)

Men’s Decathlon (from May 7)

1. Garrett Scantling — 8,867 points

2. Kyle Garland — 8,720

3. Zach Ziemek — 8,573

4. Steven Bastien — 8,135

5. Hunter Price — 7,897

