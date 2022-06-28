The last Diamond League meet before the world championships is an opportunity for Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

Jacobs, who missed meets this spring due to food poisoning and a muscle injury, is the headliner Thursday in Stockholm (2 p.m. ET, Peacock). CNBC airs coverage Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jacobs, after winning a surprise gold in Tokyo, backed it up in the winter by winning the world indoor 60m title. But due to those setbacks, did not race outside of Italy this spring and, likely also due to them, has not broken 10 seconds in a wind-legal race in 2022.

Meanwhile, Fred Kerley and Trayvon Bromell recorded the world’s best times this season at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships last week. Kerley ran 9.77 and 9.76, both faster than Jacobs’ personal best (9.80). Bromell, who ran 9.76 in September, backed it up with a 9.81 at nationals.

Jacobs is ranked joint 36th in the world this year. He must improve on that in Stockholm to be considered a medal favorite for worlds in two weeks in Eugene, Oregon.

Here are the Stockholm entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

11:47 a.m. — Women’s Shot Put

1:22 p.m. — Men’s Javelin

1:26 — Women’s High Jump

1:45 — Men’s Pole Vault

2:04 — Women’s 400m Hurdles

2:15 — Men’s 100m

2:25 — Women’s Long Jump

2:29 — Women’s 800m

2:39 — Men’s 3000m

2:53 — Men’s Discus

2:57 — Women’s 100m Hurdles

3:07 — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

3:28 — Men’s 400m Hurdles

3:40 — Women’s 200m

3:51 — Men’s 800m

Here are five events to watch (statistics via Tilastopaja.org and World Athletics):

Men’s Javelin — 1:22 p.m. ET

The world’s top five men this year. The top four from the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world champion. This group ranges from India (Neeraj Chopra, the nation’s first Olympic track and field gold medalist) to Germany to the Czech Republic to Finland to Grenada (Anderson Peters, the reigning world champion and world No. 1 this year). Chopra upped his national record earlier this month and is set for his first Diamond League start since 2019. In May, Peters became the fifth-best performer in history. He has thrown seven feet farther than anybody else this year.

Men’s 100m — 2:15 p.m. ET

A win against this field would be a significant step for Jacobs’ return. The other notables are Brit Reece Prescod, who ran 9.93 on May 31, and South African Akani Simbine, who was fourth at the Olympics. Breaking 10 should put Jacobs in the top 20 in the world this year. Breaking 9.9 should put him in the top 10.

Women’s Long Jump — 2:25 p.m. ET

Tokyo gold medalist Malaika Mihmabo of Germany leads a field that includes the top four returning jumpers from the Olympics. In the last Diamond League women’s long jump, Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk defeated Mihambo. Bekh-Romanchuk’s husband, swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk, has won a pool and open-water medal at the ongoing world aquatics championships in Budapest.

Men’s Discus — 2:53 p.m. ET

Slovenian Kristjan Ceh won the first three Diamond League events this year. Then last week, Swede Daniel Stahl, the reigning Olympic and world champion, unleased the world’s best throw in three years. Both are in this field. As is Cal-Berkeley rising sophomore Mykolas Alekna, the 19-year-old son of 2000 and 2004 Olympic champion Virgilijus Alekna of Lithuania. Alekna ranks fifth in the world this year. Next month, Alekna could become the first teenage man to win a world championships medal in a throwing event, according to Bill Mallon of Olympedia.org.

Women’s 100m Hurdles — 2:57 p.m. ET

Last year, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico entered the Olympics as one of the biggest favorites in the sport (and delivered). Barring an incredible performance in Stockholm, she will not be a cut above going into July’s worlds. Though Camacho-Quinn has just one defeat this season, it came to surging American Alaysha Johnson. At last week’s USATF Outdoor Championships, Johnson ran the world’s second-best time this year, finishing second to new world No. 1 Keni Harrison. They ran into a headwind to boot. In Stockholm, Camacho-Quinn may be targeting Harrison’s time — 12.34 — against a field including reigning world champ Nia Ali.

