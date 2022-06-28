2022 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, scores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal bids for a third consecutive Grand Slam singles title and his first at the All England Club since 2010.

Novak Djokovic goes for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, which would draw him within one major of Nadal’s male record 22.

Djokovic is the top seed, replacing top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who cannot play Wimbledon due to the tournament banning Russian and Belarusian players for the war in Ukraine.

Nadal is seeded second.

Djokovic could play 19-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Nadal, on the other half, saw his draw open up in the first two days with the withdrawals of 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (potential semifinal foe) and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic (potential fourth round foe) and the elimination of No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (potential quartefinal foe).

Other missing stars: Roger Federer, who plans to return from more than a year off in the fall, and Alexander Zverev, who had surgery to repair ankle ligament tears suffered in his French Open semifinal with Nadal.

MORE: Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw