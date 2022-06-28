2022 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, scores

By Jun 28, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic
At Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal bids for a third consecutive Grand Slam singles title and his first at the All England Club since 2010.

Novak Djokovic goes for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, which would draw him within one major of Nadal’s male record 22.

Djokovic is the top seed, replacing top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who cannot play Wimbledon due to the tournament banning Russian and Belarusian players for the war in Ukraine.

Nadal is seeded second.

Djokovic could play 19-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Nadal, on the other half, saw his draw open up in the first two days with the withdrawals of 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (potential semifinal foe) and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic (potential fourth round foe) and the elimination of No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (potential quartefinal foe).

Other missing stars: Roger Federer, who plans to return from more than a year off in the fall, and Alexander Zverev, who had surgery to repair ankle ligament tears suffered in his French Open semifinal with Nadal.

MORE: Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw

2022 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw

