Christine Mboma, Olympic 200m silver medalist, to miss track worlds

Christine Mboma, the Olympic 200m silver medalist from Namibia, will miss the world track and field championships that start in two weeks as she recovers from tearing a thigh muscle in her most recent race on May 7.

The Namibian track and field federation confirmed a Tuesday report.

Last year, Mboma was the world No. 2 in the 400m entering the Olympics at age 18. She dropped down to the 200m for the Tokyo Games after being ruled ineligible to run the 400m due to a rule capping testosterone levels in women’s events from the 400m through the mile.

She took silver in the 200m in 21.78 seconds, trailing Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ran the second-fastest time in history (21.53). Bronze medalist Gabby Thomas will also miss worlds after not making the U.S. team last week while returning from a hamstring tear.

This year, Mboma ranks third in the world in the 200m with a best of 21.87 from April 30. On May 7, she pulled up injured at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya.

The world’s fastest 200m sprinters in 2022 are Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who on Sunday ran the third-fastest time in history (21.55), and Abby Steiner, who won the NCAA and U.S. Championships.

Allyson Felix was the last U.S. woman to win 200m gold at the Olympics (2012) and worlds (2009).

