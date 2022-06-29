Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Venus Williams will play Wimbledon for a 24th time after all.

Williams, the 42-year-old who owns five Wimbledon singles titles, is not playing singles at the tournament this year for the second time since since her 1997 debut.

But she was on the mixed doubles entry list published Wednesday, paired with Brit Jamie Murray, the older brother of Andy Murray who owns two Wimbledon mixed doubles titles.

Williams last played a competitive match last August, then withdrew before the U.S. Open with a leg injury. Her singles ranking has fallen to No. 570, but she can still take wild cards into singles tournaments.

In 2019, Williams played mixed doubles at a Grand Slam for the first time in 13 years, teaming with Andy Murray for Murray’s return to Wimbledon following hip surgery. Last year, she played with Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. Both times, she lost in the second round.

Williams owns two major mixed doubles titles, winning the 1998 Australian Open and 1998 French Open with Justin Gimelstob.

She is also 14-0 in her career in women’s doubles finals at majors, winning all of them with sister Serena.

On Tuesday night, Venus watched Serena’s first-round singles match at Centre Court, a three-set defeat to Harmony Tan.

