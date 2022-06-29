2022 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, scores

At Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal bids for a third consecutive Grand Slam singles title and his first at the All England Club since 2010.
Novak Djokovic goes for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, which would draw him within one major of Nadal’s male record 22.
Djokovic is the top seed, replacing top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who cannot play Wimbledon due to the tournament banning Russian and Belarusian players for the war in Ukraine.
Nadal is seeded second.
Djokovic could play 19-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.
Nadal, on the other half, saw his draw open up in the first two days with the withdrawals of 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (potential semifinal foe) and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic (potential fourth round foe) and the elimination of No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (potential quartefinal foe).
Other missing stars: Roger Federer, who plans to return from more than a year off in the fall, and Alexander Zverev, who had surgery to repair ankle ligament tears suffered in his French Open semifinal with Nadal.
