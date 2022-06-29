2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams‘ return was the primary storyline at Wimbledon, but her comeback was short-lived with a first-round defeat to 115th-ranked Harmony Tan.

The tournament moves on without the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who in her previous singles match retired from her 2021 Wimbledon opener with a torn hamstring.

The overwhelming Wimbledon favorite is Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who ran her win streak to 35 matches by winning her second French Open title earlier this month.

Swiatek, the 2018 Wimbledon junior champion, is on the longest win streak in women’s tennis since Venus Williams also won 35 in 2000.

If Swiatek wins three matches at Wimbledon, she will have the longest streak since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90.

Coco Gauff, the French Open runner-up, could play 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals and Swiatek in the semifinals.

2022 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw